Breakingviews - Retail’s WeWork escape hatch is sealed shut

The Lord & Taylor flagship store building is seen along Fifth Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - For some troubled retailers, real estate used to be the fallback asset. But a spate of bankrupt apparel chains shows the sector’s last ditch for value is on the fritz. And as plans to turn former shopping venues into, say offices, seem like a near term pipe dream, the likes of Simon Property will need to reinvent the reinvention.

Lord & Taylor is the latest chain to file for Chapter 11 joining the ranks of other storied names like Neiman Marcus and Brooks Brothers that went belly up earlier. A brick and mortar footprint offered an opportunity to sell buildings to boost returns where retail sales were falling short. They could be repurposed into offices or churches or mini-amusement parks, say. That was in part the logic behind Eddie Lampert’s bid to split up challenged Sears and its real estate. Even Lord & Taylor’s former owner Hudson’s Bay struck a deal with SoftBank-backed WeWork a handful of years ago for its flagship property in Manhattan for some $850 million.

But the days of relying on buildings to fall back on are starting to look long gone. For starters many retailers are using the bankruptcy process to shimmy out of rental agreements. Neiman Marcus is abandoning its newly opened storefront and first New York City store in Hudson Yards. And J.C. Penney is pledging to close more than 150 outlets.

What’s left is a building without a solid tenant, and mall owners and other commercial real estate operators holding the bag. S&P Global Ratings pegs retail REITs as one of the most impacted real estate subsectors since the pandemic began. Shares of Simon Property are down nearly 60% year-to-date. Looking for real estate buyers willing to pony up is as rare as a unicorn.