Wal-Mart near deal to give Lord & Taylor website space: WSJ

(Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) is near a deal to give department store chain Lord & Taylor dedicated space on its walmart.com website, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

File Photo: Shopping carts are seen outside a new Wal-Mart Express store in Chicago July 26, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress/Files

Retailers including Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) offer dedicated space to brands on their website. Such arrangements allow companies to increase traffic to their e-commerce platforms and let retailers boost their online assortment.

Financial terms of such a deal could not be ascertained, the newspaper said. Wal-Mart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Lord & Taylor will continue to operate its own website, but shoppers at lordandtaylor.com will be able to pick up and return items at Wal-Mart’s 4,700 U.S. retail stores, the WSJ reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.