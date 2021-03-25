Lordstown Motors says SEC requests information on merger, vehicle preorders

FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hangs on the wall at SEC headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

SAN FRANCISCO/DETORIT (Reuters) - Lordstown Motors Corp said on Thursday that it has received a request from the Securities and Exchange Commission for information related to its merger with blank-check company DiamondPeak Holdings and pre-orders of its vehicles.

“The Company is responding to the SEC’s requests and intends to cooperate with its inquiry,” the electric pickup truck company said in its filing.