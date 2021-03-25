Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Autos

Lordstown Motors says SEC requests information on merger, vehicle preorders

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hangs on the wall at SEC headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

SAN FRANCISCO/DETORIT (Reuters) - Lordstown Motors Corp said on Thursday that it has received a request from the Securities and Exchange Commission for information related to its merger with blank-check company DiamondPeak Holdings and pre-orders of its vehicles.

“The Company is responding to the SEC’s requests and intends to cooperate with its inquiry,” the electric pickup truck company said in its filing.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Ben Klayman

