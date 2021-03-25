Lordstown Motors says SEC requests information on merger, vehicle preorders

SAN FRANCISCO/DETORIT (Reuters) - Lordstown Motors Corp said on Thursday that it has received a request from the Securities and Exchange Commission for information related to its merger with blank-check company DiamondPeak Holdings and pre-orders of its vehicles.
“The Company is responding to the SEC’s requests and intends to cooperate with its inquiry,” the electric pickup truck company said in its filing.
Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Ben Klayman
