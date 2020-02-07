Business News
L'Oreal rallies as quarterly results offset China concerns

FILE PHOTO: People stand in line at the booth of French cosmetics maker L'Oreal during the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - L’Oreal’s (OREP.PA) shares rose on Friday after fourth-quarter figures from the French cosmetics company allayed concerns over the impact of China’s coronavirus health crisis on its business.

Late on Thursday L’Oreal said that fourth-quarter revenue had risen 11.4% to 7.9 billion euros ($8.7 billion), lifting its share price by 2.7% in early trading on Friday.

L’Oreal said China’s coronavirus crisis would have only a short-term hit on the company’s Asian business, which is its biggest sales driver.

