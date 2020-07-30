Business News
L'Oreal sales falter, margins hold up amid lockdowns

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks by the logo of French cosmetics group L'Oreal in the western Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, France, February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Revenue at Maybelline maker L’Oreal (OREP.PA) fell sharply in the second quarter even as online sales surged during lockdowns to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, though the French beauty group managed to contain any major erosion of profit margins.

The group said on Thursday revenues came in at 5.85 billion euros ($6.90 billion) in April-June, down 18.8% on a like-for-like basis, which strips out currency effects and acquisitions.

Some analysts had expected a less severe drop.

Operating margins stood at 18% at the end of the first half of the year, only slightly down from 18.6% at the end of 2019.

