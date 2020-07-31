Business News
July 31, 2020 / 7:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

L'Oreal shares open down after sales miss forecasts

FILE PHOTO: A man walks by the logo of French cosmetics group L'Oreal in the western Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, France, February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in Maybelline and Lancome maker L’Oreal (OREP.PA) opened down on Friday after the French beauty group posted a sharper-than-expected fall in second-quarter sales, hurt by lockdowns to fight the coronavirus business.

Shares opened more than 1% lower. They were down 0.6% at 0714 GMT.

Revenue came in at 5.85 billion euros ($6.9 billion) in April-June, down 18.8% on a like-for-like basis, which strips out currency effects and acquisitions.

Analysts had on average expected a 13.1% like-for-like sales drop, according to a consensus forecast cited by Berenberg.

Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Edmund Blair

