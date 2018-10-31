L'Oreal shares surge after company posts higher third-quarter sales

PARIS (Reuters) - L’Oreal’s (OREP.PA) shares rose sharply on Wednesday after the cosmetics and fashion group reported higher third-quarter sales, with turnover driven by booming demand in Asia.

A cosmetic display of French cosmetics group L'Oreal is seen at a duty free shop at the Nice International Airport, in Nice, France, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

L’Oreal shares were up 5.9 percent in early trading, one of the best performers on European markets . The stock has risen nearly 10 percent so far in 2018.

Late on Tuesday, L’Oreal posted revenue of 6.47 billion euros ($7.3 billion), up 6.2 percent from a year earlier and rising 7.5 percent on a like-for-like (LFL) basis, which strips out currency swings and the effect of acquisitions.

“Outstanding Q3 LFL top-line growth was ahead of the elevated levels of H1 and consensus expectations,” Bernstein analyst Andrew Wood said in a note.

“L’Oreal’s stock has been lackluster in recent weeks, giving up some year-to-date gains, as investors worried about slowing top-line momentum, but the strong Q3 should drive a good, positive stock reaction,” he added.

A particularly strong performance in the luxury division, which houses Yves Saint Laurent make-up and perfumes and brands such as Clarisonic, also lifted L’Oreal’s overall revenue.

Rivals more squarely focused on the luxury segment like U.S.-based Estee Lauder (EL.N) have also been performing well.

L’Oreal has been struggling, however, to counter more sluggish growth in its consumer products division, with sales coming in a little below forecasts and matching the lackluster 2.3 percent like-for-like growth of the second quarter.

Nevertheless, analysts gave a positive reaction with Investec upgrading its rating on L’Oreal to “buy” from “hold”.

The Bettencourt Meyers family owns 33 percent of L’Oreal and Swiss company Nestle (NESN.S) has a 23 percent stake.

($1 = 0.8810 euros)