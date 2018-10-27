Polish airline LOT offers to reinstate fired workers

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s national airline LOT offered on Saturday to reinstate 67 staff fired over a nine-day strike that has cost the state-run company millions of zloty.

It was forced to cancel a number of flights last week due to the strike by the cabin crew and pilots over changes to its employment contracts and to demand the reinstatement of LOT’s chief union representative, who the airline had also sacked.

LOT, which has around 3,000 employees, has maintained the action is illegal and sacked the strikers on Monday.

It said in a joint statement with unions that it had offered to reinstate the 67 strikers and the union head, and that the stoppage had been put on hold until Monday afternoon.

Union representatives say the company’s decision to fire the workers and impose self-employment contracts on staff breaks Poland’s labor laws.