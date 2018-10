SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Lotte Corp (004990.KS) said on Wednesday that it planned to take a stake in Lotte Chemical (011170.KS) for 2.2 trillion won ($1.93 billion) from two affiliates to improve its governance and efficiency.

Lotte Corp planned to acquire 4,101,467 Lotte Chemical shares from Hotel Lotte and 3,863,734 shares from Lotte Property & Development, according to a regulatory filing.