Commodity giant Louis Dreyfus names Michael Gelchie as chief operating officer

PARIS (Reuters) - Agricultural commodity giant Louis Dreyfus (LDC) [AKIRAU.UL] on Monday named Michael Gelchie as its new chief operating officer, while also announcing the departure of executive Andrea Maserati.

LDC is one of the so-called “ABCD” quartet of global grain trading giants, alongside Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge and Cargill [CARG.UL.].

Last month, LDC warned international trade tensions and a swine disease epidemic would continue to weigh on its activities for the rest of the year.