Ex-Louis Dreyfus metal unit changes name to IXM

PARIS (Reuters) -

**Louis Dreyfus Company Metals says changed its name with immediate effect to “IXM” following takeover by NCCL Natural Resources Investment Fund.

**Says Paul Akroyd to continue as IXM chief executive officer.

**NCCL Natural Resources Investment Fund, backed by New China Capital Legend, AXAM Asset Management and China Molybdenum Co. Ltd, earlier this month completed the acquisition of the business from global commodities group Louis Dreyfus Company for $466 million.