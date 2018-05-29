FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 9:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-Louis Dreyfus metal unit changes name to IXM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) -

**Louis Dreyfus Company Metals says changed its name with immediate effect to “IXM” following takeover by NCCL Natural Resources Investment Fund.

**Says Paul Akroyd to continue as IXM chief executive officer.

**NCCL Natural Resources Investment Fund, backed by New China Capital Legend, AXAM Asset Management and China Molybdenum Co. Ltd, earlier this month completed the acquisition of the business from global commodities group Louis Dreyfus Company for $466 million.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

