Louis Dreyfus head of innovation to leave group

PARIS (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities merchant Louis Dreyfus [LOUDR.UL] said that its head of innovation and downstream strategy, Kristen Eshak Weldon, is to leave group at the end of this month.

Weldon, who joined the company at the start of last year, will be succeeded in July by Thomas Couteaudier, the company’s head of south & southeast Asia head, LDC said in an emailed response.

The group had said in a statement earlier on Wednesday that Couteaudier would add responsibility for innovation, including a new venture capital programme, without mentioning Weldon.