Louis Dreyfus veteran Tancredi leaves commodity trader

PARIS (Reuters) - Anthony Tancredi is leaving Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) after three decades at the global agricultural commodity merchant, notably at its cotton business.

“We can confirm that Mr Tancredi decided to leave the Group to pursue other interests,” LDC’s media service said in an emailed response on Thursday.

After roles in cotton, Tancredi became head of LDC’s sugar division in 2016 before serving as head of grains during 2019.

Since late last year, he has acted as an advisor and then briefly held a new role of trading operations officer, among a series of management changes at LDC under Margarita Louis-Dreyfus.

The chairwoman and majority shareholder is considering opening the capital of the 169-year-old family firm for the first time.

Bloomberg reported last week that LDC is in talks to sell a stake to Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ. The group declined to comment on the report.