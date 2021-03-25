Trader Louis Dreyfus posts profit jump on strong demand

PARIS (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Louis Dreyfus Company on Thursday reported a 66% jump in 2020 net profit with resilient demand for most products except cotton and bioenergy.

Group net income rose to $382 million from $230 million while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from continuing operations rose to $1.324 billion from $836 million.

“Demand remained resilient for all the main products commercialised by the Group, except cotton and bioenergy, as lockdowns impacted demand in the textile and energy sectors,” it said in a results statement.

Helping buoy earnings were margins on oilseeds linked to Chinese demand and opportunities offered by market volatility.

LDC, which also reported an increase in first-half profit, is the latest international crop merchant to confirm a favourable end of year.

Archer Daniels Midland Co and Bunge Ltd each posted a sharp rise in fourth-quarter earnings, helped by Chinese-led demand and oilseed crushing margins.