Commodity trader Louis Dreyfus posts 2019 profit slide

PARIS (Reuters) - Commodity merchant Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) reported a sharp drop in 2019 profits, confirming tough conditions on agricultural markets last year while saying it was too early to assess the impact of a coronavirus crisis on its 2020 outlook.

Louis Dreyfus said group net income for 2019 had fallen to $230 million from restated 2018 income of $364 million, with sales slipping to $33.6 billion from $36 billion last year.

The 169-year-old family-owned group had warned in October that international trade tensions and a swine disease epidemic would continue to weigh on its activities in the rest of 2019 after pushing down first-half profit.

“2019 proved to be one of the most challenging years in recent times,” Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, chairwoman and majority shareholder of LDC, said in a statement.

The group said in a separate annual report that the coronavirus epidemic, which started in China and has spread rapidly around the world, had not had a significant impact on its activities or performance as of March 20, but it was too early to anticipate effects on its future performance.

The group, known as Dreyfus, is the “D” of the ‘ABCD’ quartet of global traders that includes Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM.N), Bunge Ltd (BG.N) and Cargill Inc [CARG.UL].

It has been restructuring operations and looking to open its capital to external investors after most minority family shareholders exercised an option to sell their stakes.

The group was looking to engage with strategic investors but there was “no timeline”, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus said in the annual report.