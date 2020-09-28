Crop merchant Louis Dreyfus' profits rebound but equity shrinks

PARIS (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) posted a rise in first-half profit on Monday as the agricultural commodity merchant said steady food demand and price volatility during the coronavirus pandemic boosted most of its businesses.

FILE PHOTO: Soybeans are loaded on a truck after being harvested at a farm in Caaguazu, Paraguay February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno/File Photo

However, the 169-year-old group, which is considering bringing in an outside investor for the first time, reported a decline in its equity as it paid out a dividend to shareholders led by chairwoman Margarita Louis-Dreyfus.

LDC said first-half group net income reached $126 million from $71 million in the year-earlier period, while core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from continuing operations rose to $634 million from $423 million.

The group, known as Dreyfus, is the "D" of the 'ABCD' quartet of global crop traders and processors that includes Archer Daniels Midland Co ADM.N, Bunge Ltd BG.N and Cargill Inc.

The group said demand for food commodities held firm and that it was able to adapt to shifts in consumption such as more at-home coffee drinking, while price swings allowed it to capture profit margins.

Like ADM and Bunge in their second-quarter results, LDC highlighted brisk Chinese demand for Brazilian soybeans as a boost to its grains activity.

Its cotton and biofuel businesses, however, were affected by a drop in demand due to the health crisis, it added.

LDC’s improved interim profits came after a slide in earnings last year blamed on international trade tensions and the swine fever epidemic in China.

First-half profits were curbed by a $74 million decrease in the fair value of its shares in Luckin Coffee, the Chinese coffee chain hit by an accounting scandal, as well as an $83 million negative currency impact mainly linked to the Brazilian real, the group said.

LDC paid a $302 million dividend during the first half, which combined with a negative impact from financial hedging instruments lowered group equity to $4.5 billion at June 30 compared with $4.8 billion on Dec. 31, 2019.