Louis Dreyfus profits rebound as new investor set to enter

PARIS (Reuters) - Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) said its profits rebounded last year, supported by robust food demand and rising prices during the COVID-19 pandemic, in a further financial boost to the family-owned firm after a deal to bring in a new shareholder.

The 170-year-old global merchant, controlled by Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, ended a long hunt for an investor in November by agreeing to sell a 45% stake to Abu Dhabi investment firm ADQ.

LDC’s net income rose 66% to $382 million in 2020, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from continuing operations increased 58% to $1.324 billion.

Resilient demand for foodstuffs, including cereals, coffee and sugar, healthy soybean margins linked to Chinese consumption and trading opportunities on volatile commodity markets helped profitability, LDC said, a year after its earnings were dented by a Chinese pig epidemic and subdued crop prices.

LDC’s activity remained “at a healthy level” so far in 2021 and it expected strong demand, notably in China, and high prices to continue, Chief Executive Officer Michael Gelchie said.

“I’m quite optimistic,” he told Reuters by phone, adding LDC was not taking reports of a resurgence of African swine fever in China’s pig herd as its main scenario for the country.

After lockdowns reduced demand for cotton and biofuel early last year, the textile sector was recovering while LDC was continuing to adapt to at-home demand for products such as coffee, he said.

Rival multinational merchants Archer Daniels Midland Co and Bunge Ltd have also reported higher earnings, buoyed by Chinese demand for U.S. and Brazilian soybeans.

LDC’s deal with state-owned investment firm ADQ, expected to close by mid-2021, eased financial pressure on its main shareholder after several years of lean profits and debt accrued buying out other family shareholders.

“Bringing ADQ on board enables the acceleration of investments as part of our transformational strategy,” Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, LDC’s non-executive chairperson, said in an accompanying annual report.

The United Arab Emirates’ food minister told Reuters in a separate interview that the deal between LDC and ADQ was crucial to the import-reliant UAE’s strategy.

LDC’s separate deal last month to cede control of debt-laden Brazilian sugar firm Biosev could also ease any strain on its finances.

The improved results led to a rise in LDC’s equity value to $4.9 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020, against $4.8 billion a year earlier, although profits were mostly offset by a previously disclosed $302 million dividend to shareholders.

LDC’s net profit was curbed by a sharp rise in its tax bill, to $237 million from $68 million, which Gelchie said partly related to the sale of grain elevators in Canada.