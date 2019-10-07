Louis Dreyfus sees tough 2019 as trade war and swine fever hit profits

PARIS (Reuters) - Agricultural commodity merchant Louis Dreyfus warned on Monday it expected a difficult year as a series of challenges including international trade tensions and a swine disease epidemic pushed down first-half profits.

Privately held Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), one of the world’s largest traders and processors of crops, reported a first-half net profit from continuing operations of $73 million, down from $91 million in the same period last year.

A trade dispute between China and the United States and the spread of African swine fever, which has decimated pig herds in China and other Asian countries, exacerbated a tough context of oversupplied crop markets, LDC said.

“LDC achieved sound results for the first half of 2019, in a particularly challenging environment,” Chief Executive Officer Ian McIntosh said in a statement.

“We see these adverse market conditions persisting during the second half of 2019 and expect a recovery in profitability in 2020,” he added.

LDC is one of the so-called “ABCD” quartet of global grain trading giants. The others in that group are Archer Daniels Midland (ADM.N), Bunge (BG.N) and Cargill.

Along with its peers, LDC has restructured its operations in response to falling margins for sourcing and shipping crops such as grains and oilseeds, with the group exiting activities like dairy and metals trading while focusing more on food processing, notably in Asia.

LDC had seen profits rebound in the second part of last year as the company cited its ability to leverage soybean operations in South America and China during the early stages of the U.S.-Chinese trade dispute.

But its oilseed business has been pressured this year by trade war volatility, the impact of the swine fever crisis and the absence of a U.S. biodiesel credit awarded the previous year, LDC said.

Segment operating results, which represent gross profit plus income from associates and joint ventures, fell to $495 million in the first half from a year-earlier $5221 million.

Net sales dropped to $17.5 billion from $18.6 billion.

LDC also reported it had paid a $428 million dividend during the first half in view of last year’s results and final proceeds from the sale of the metals business.

The dividend, which reduced the group’s equity to $4.6 billion from $5 billion, followed a similar-sized payout last year and comes after controlling shareholder Margarita Louis-Dreyfus bought out most family minorities at the start of the year.

LDC said earlier this year it may look at selling a stake to a regional player, potentially opening up the family-controlled business to outside capital for the first time in its 168-year history.