Louisiana to release autopsy on dead civil rights activist found in car trunk

(Reuters) - A Louisiana medical examiner is set to release on Monday the results of the autopsy of a prominent civil rights activist and founder of an African-American history museum whose body was found in the trunk of her car in the state capital last week.

The Baton Rouge Police Department found the remains of Sadie Roberts-Joseph on Friday afternoon after being tipped off by an anonymous caller.

Police are treating her death as suspicious.

Roberts-Joseph, 75, founded the Odell S. Williams Now & Then African American Museum, which opened in 2001, and a non-profit group called Community Against Drugs and Violence.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office said it planned to publish the results of the autopsy on its website on Monday.