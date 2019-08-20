Louisiana State University police give all-clear in gun scare

(Reuters) - Police searched the flagship Baton Rouge campus of Louisiana State University on Tuesday in a security scare inadvertently sparked by a plainclothes police officer who, it turned out, was mistaken for an armed intruder, school officials said.

The incident marked the latest in a series of gun scares that have rippled across the United States following a spate of deadly mass shootings, as well as several high-profile arrests of suspected would-be gunmen accused of contemplating attacks.

A mid-afternoon Twitter alert posted by the university warned that police were investigating an unconfirmed report of an “armed intruder” in Coates Hall, prompting an evacuation and search of the three-story central campus building.

Campus police gave the all-clear about 2-1/2 hours later.

“LSUPD has investigated the report of an armed subject at Coates Hall and has determined there was no threat. LSU is returning to normal operations,” the university said.

An LSU spokeswoman told Reuters the security scare was prompted by a sighting of a plainclothes officer who was mistakenly thought to be an intruder with a weapon. WAFB-TV reported the officer in question was off-duty and was seen walking around with a gun on his belt.

Coates Hall houses lecture halls, classrooms and faculty offices for several departments in the heart of the sprawling campus, which lies on the banks of the Mississippi River.

Fall semester classes are due to begin next Monday, but orientation sessions were already under way on Tuesday for transfer students.

The security scare at LSU, a campus in the Louisiana state capital consisting of more than 250 buildings and some 30,000 students, unfolded amid lingering tensions in the aftermath of three deadly mass shootings that claimed 35 lives during the past month in Northern California; El Paso, Texas; and Dayton, Ohio.

A similar false alarm played out on Aug. 7 at the office complex housing the headquarters of the USA Today newspaper in northern Virginia, outside Washington.

Police since Friday have reported thwarting planned shooting attacks in three other states, arresting suspects on the basis of tips from the public and social media posts.