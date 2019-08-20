Louisiana State University police investigate report of armed intruder

(Reuters) - Police searched the flagship Baton Rouge campus of Louisiana State University on Tuesday after receiving an unconfirmed report of an “armed intruder” inside an administrative building, the school said on Twitter, but there were no immediate reports of gunfire.

A mid-afternoon Twitter alert posted by the university advised anyone facing a threat to “Run, Hide or Fight,” but gave no further details other than to say that the intrusion was reported in Coates Hall, at the center of the campus, and that police were on the scene.

Fall semester classes are due to begin soon. Orientation sessions were scheduled on Tuesday for transfer students.

WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge reported the building was evacuated and law enforcement officers were searching the campus for a possible suspect, though none was immediately found.

WBRZ-TV reported there were no known injuries and that the situation was brought under control within about 15 minutes of the Twitter alert.

However, the school posted a subsequent Twitter message saying, “That is NOT correct. The situation is ongoing,” and it advised students, staff and others to “continue to avoid the area or remain in a safe place.”

The security scare at LSU, a campus in the Louisiana state capital consisting of more than 250 buildings and an enrollment of some 30,000 students, followed a spate of deadly mass shootings during the past month in California, Texas and Ohio.

Police have reported thwarting planned shooting attacks in three other states in recent days, arresting suspects on the basis of tips from the public.