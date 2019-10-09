Coast Guard responding to October 7 oil spill in North Pass, Louisiana

(Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) on Wednesday said it is responding to an oil discharge, which occurred earlier this week, in North Pass, Louisiana.

“An estimated 840 gallons of oil was released into the marsh and surrounding waterway. The source of discharge has been secured,” the USCG said in a statement.

The Coast Guard said it received a report of oil discharged from a pipeline seal owned by Texas Petroleum Investment Co. in North Pass on Monday.