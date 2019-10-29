U.S. Coast Guard responds to oil discharge in Louisiana protected wetlands

(Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) on Monday said in a statement it is responding to an oil discharge in the Pass-a-Loutre Wildlife Management Area in Louisiana.

“The maximum potential for the spill is estimated to be 2,520 gallons, but the discharge was contained before all the contents of the tank entered the water,” the USCG said.

The Coast Guard said it received a report of a crude oil leak from a storage tank owned by Whitney Oil and Gas on Sunday.