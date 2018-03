(Reuters) - Lowe’s Companies Inc (LOW.N) said on Monday its Chief Executive Robert Niblock would retire after the U.S. home improvement chain finds a successor.

FILE PHOTO - An employee stands outside a Lowe's home improvement chain in Austin, Texas, U.S., February 27, 2017. Picture taken February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

The board of directors has started a search for a replacement for Niblock, who also serves as chairman and president of the board.