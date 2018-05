(Reuters) - Home improvement chain Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW.N) said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer of department store chain J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) Marvin Ellison would replace Robert Niblock as its CEO.

FILE PHOTO: A shopper leaves the J.C. Penney department store in North Riverside, Illinois, U.S., November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Ellison will take charge on July 2, the company said. Niblock had said in March that he will retire from Lowe’s. [nPn2yPzRpa]