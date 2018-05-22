Lowe's names J.C. Penney's Marvin Ellison as CEO

(Reuters) - Home improvement chain Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW.N) on Tuesday named J.C. Penney’s (JCP.N) Chief Executive Officer Marvin Ellison to the top position, replacing Robert Niblock.

FILE PHOTO: A shopper leaves the J.C. Penney department store in North Riverside, Illinois, U.S., November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Ellison, who spent 12 years working at Lowe’s bigger rival Home Depot Inc (HD.N) before joining J.C. Penny, will take over July 2.

Lowe’s same-store sales have lagged Home Depot for many years.

J.C. Penney named Ellison CEO in 2014, tasking him to stem a two-year long sales decline as the company struggled.

Niblock, who has held the top job at Lowe’s since 2005, had said in March that he would retire.

Lowe’s shares rose 1.8 percent in premarket trading while J.C. Penney’s fell 6.4 percent.