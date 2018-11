FILE PHOTO - Gift cards are shown for sale inside a Lowe's retail store in Carlsbad, California, U.S., May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Home improvement retailer Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW.N) said on Monday it would close 20 underperforming stores in the United States and 31 in Canada as part of a restructuring program.

The company, which bought Canada’s Rona in 2016, said it would close the stores by the end of fiscal 2018.