Lowe's beats quarterly profit estimates, shares rise

FILE PHOTO: An employee stands outside a Lowe's home improvement chain in Austin, Texas, U.S., February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

(Reuters) - Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW.N) beat same-store sales and profit estimates on Wednesday, as the home improvement chain stocked more equipment geared towards pulling high-spending customers.

The company’s shares rose 6.3% to $104 in pre-market trading.

Like larger rival Home Depot Inc (HD.N), Lowe’s has been chasing plumbers, builders and carpenters who spend more than its core “do-it-yourself” shoppers, by stocking up on higher-end industrial products like drills and power saws.

“We delivered positive comparable sales in all 15 geographic regions of the U.S. This is a reflection of a solid macroeconomic backdrop,” Chief Executive Officer Marvin Ellison said.

The company’s same-store sale rose 2.3% in the second quarter ended Aug. 2, above expectations of a 1.8% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales rose marginally to $20.99 billion from $20.89 billion, largely in-line with analysts’ estimates.

Lowe’s net earnings rose to $1.68 billion, or $2.14 per share, in the reported quarter, from $1.52 billion, or $1.86 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.15 per share, beating estimates of $2.01.