Lowe's cuts full-year forecasts, plans to cut down inventory

(Reuters) - Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW.N) trimmed its full-year profit and sales forecast on Wednesday, as the home improvement chain plans to cut down inventories and pour money into faster-moving goods to keep sales up in the face of weakening U.S. homebuilding.

A view of the sign outside the Lowes store in Westminster, Colorado February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

The company’s shares fell 2.2 percent to $97.49 as the retailer missed quarterly estimate for same-store sales in the second quarter.

U.S. homebuilding rebounded less than expected from a nine-month low in July, suggesting the housing market was likely to tread water for the rest of this year against the backdrop of rising construction costs and labor shortages.

Lowe’s expects sales to grow at about 4.5 percent for fiscal 2018 and sales at stores open at least a year at about 3 percent.

The company had previously forecast full-year total sales to increase at about 5 percent and sames-store sales at about 3.5 percent.

It also cut its full-year profit forecast by 90 cents to $4.50-$4.60 per share.

In the second quarter, sales at stores open at least a year rose 5.2 percent but missed the average analyst estimate of a 5.34 percent increase, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $1.52 billion, or $1.86 per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 3, from $1.42 billion, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $2.07 per share, topping estimates of $2.02.

Under new Chief Executive Marvin Ellison, net sales of the company rose 7 percent to $20.89 billion, beating expectations of $20.78 billion.

Lowe’s also named David Denton as its new chief financial officer. Denton, currently CFO of CVS Health (CVS.N), will join the company in the second half of 2018.