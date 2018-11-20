Lowe's to divest more businesses as part of restructuring

FILE PHOTO: An employee stands outside a Lowe's home improvement chain in Austin, Texas, U.S., February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

(Reuters) - Lowe’s Companies Inc (LOW.N) said on Tuesday it was shedding some of its non-core businesses including its Mexican operations as part of restructuring, while also posting a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly same-store sales.

The company said it intended to exit its retail operations in Mexico and had identified other underperforming or non-core businesses and stores for divestiture.

Sales at stores open for more than a year rose 1.5 percent in the third quarter, below expectations of a 2.93 percent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.