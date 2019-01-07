Lilly to buy Loxo Oncology for about $8 billion in cancer bet

FILE PHOTO: The logo and ticker for Eli Lilly and Co. are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) said on Monday it would buy Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO.O) for about $8 billion in cash, buying into a portfolio of targeted medicines to treat cancers caused by rare gene mutations.

The offer of $235 per share in cash represents a premium of about 68 percent to Loxo’s Friday close. Loxo’s shares surged 32.8 percent to $185.70 in light trading before the bell, while those of Lilly dropped 2.7 percent to $111.60.

Last year, U.S. regulators approved Loxo’s first commercial medicine, Vitrakvi, which was shown to be effective against a wide variety of cancers driven by a single, rare genetic mutation. The drug is sold in partnership with Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE).

Loxo Oncology is developing a pipeline of targeted medicines focused on such cancers that can be detected by genomic testing.

