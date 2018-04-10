FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 11:47 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Loxo Oncology (LOXO.O) is partnering with genetic testing company Illumina Inc (ILMN.O) to use Illumina’s diagnostic tool alongside larotrectinib, the drug developer’s potential blockbuster drug, the companies said on Tuesday.

    The partnership will seek approval for a version of the Illumina’s test, TruSight Tumor 170, as a companion diagnostic for Loxo’s larotrectinib and another one of Loxo’s experimental cancer drugs, across tumor types.

    Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
