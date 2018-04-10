Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug

(Reuters) - Loxo Oncology (LOXO.O) is partnering with genetic testing company Illumina Inc (ILMN.O) to use Illumina’s diagnostic tool alongside larotrectinib, the drug developer’s potential blockbuster drug, the companies said on Tuesday.

The partnership will seek approval for a version of the Illumina’s test, TruSight Tumor 170, as a companion diagnostic for Loxo’s larotrectinib and another one of Loxo’s experimental cancer drugs, across tumor types.