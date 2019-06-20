U.S. sues to stop merger of two printing companies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it had filed a lawsuit aimed at stopping Quad/Graphics Inc from buying LSC Communications, two of the biggest companies which print books, magazines, and catalogs.

The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division said that the two companies were each other’s biggest rivals, citing internal documents that refer to a price war between them and a “two-horse race between LSC and Quad.”

The $1.4 billion deal was announced in October 2018.

“American publishers and retailers rely on Quad and LSC to print and distribute billions of magazines, catalogs, and books each year,” said Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. “If this deal were allowed to proceed, Quad would dominate the markets for magazine, catalog, and book printing services and be able to raise prices.”

In its complaint, filed in federal court in Illinois, the Justice Department said that Quad and LSC were the only realistic option for many publishers because of their complex printing equipment. It cited at least one bidding war between the two that resulted in the offer of a $10 million signing bonus.

The complaint also noted that executives of the two companies had complained about the competition, with one lamenting that a publisher was “exploiting the fact that LSC [and] Quad[‘s] CEO’s want to beat each other into oblivion.”

A spokeswoman for Quad declined comment; no one from LSC was immediately available for comment.