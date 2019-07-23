LSC Communications, Quad/Graphics terminate $1.4 billion merger after DoJ lawsuit

(Reuters) - LSC Communications Inc (LKSD.N) and Quad/Graphics (QUAD.N) have terminated their $1.4 billion merger, a month after the U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit to block the deal, the companies said on Tuesday.

Quad/Graphics had said in October it would buy LSC Communications in an all-stock deal bringing together two of the biggest companies that print books, magazines and catalogs.

“We disagree with the DoJ’s conclusion regarding our transaction, especially in the context of industry trends,” LSC CEO Thomas Quinlan said.

He said the companies decided to terminate the deal as challenging the DoJ would have led them to spend additional time and resources.

The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division had said the two companies were each other’s biggest rivals, citing internal documents that refer to a price war and a “two-horse race between LSC and Quad.”

Quad/Graphics said it will pay LSC a reverse termination fee of $45 million while LSC Communications said it would suspend its quarterly dividend in order to bring down its debt and fund its restructuring programs.

LSC said suspending the dividend will allow the company to redeploy about $35 million in cash annually.

Shares of Quad/Graphics were down 1.5% in premarket trading.