LSC, Quad/Graphics terminate $1.4 billion merger after DoJ lawsuit

(Reuters) - LSC Communications Inc (LKSD.N) and Quad/Graphics (QUAD.N) have terminated their $1.4 billion merger, a month after the U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit to block the deal, sending LSC shares down 36% in afternoon trading.

LSC shares touched a record low of $2.23, while Quad/Graphics shares were up 11% at $8.43.

Quad/Graphics had said in October it would buy LSC Communications in an all-stock deal bringing together two of the biggest companies that print books, magazines and catalogs.

“We disagree with the DoJ’s conclusion regarding our transaction, especially in the context of industry trends,” LSC CEO Thomas Quinlan said.

He said the companies decided to terminate the deal as challenging the DoJ would have led them to spend additional time and resources.

The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division had said the two companies were each other’s biggest rivals, citing internal documents that refer to a price war and a “two-horse race between LSC and Quad.”

In its complaint, filed in federal court in Illinois, the Justice Department had said Quad and LSC were the only realistic option for many publishers because of their complex printing equipment.

It cited at least one bidding war between the two that resulted in the offer of a $10 million signing bonus.

Quad/Graphics said it will pay LSC a reverse termination fee of $45 million while LSC Communications said it would suspend its quarterly dividend in order to bring down its debt and fund its restructuring programs.

LSC said suspending the dividend will allow the company to redeploy about $35 million in cash annually.

LSC also cut its full-year sales forecast as well as its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) forecast range due to a drop in demand in its magazines, catalogs and logistics segment.