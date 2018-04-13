London Stock Exchange Group appoints Goldman's Schwimmer as CEO

(Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE.L) said it appointed Goldman Sachs’ (GS.N) David Schwimmer as chief executive officer effective Aug. 1.

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Schwimmer has been with Goldman for 20 years and most recently served as global head of market structure and global head of metals and mining in investment banking.

Former LSE CEO Xavier Rolet stepped down last year just under a decade after he took charge and transformed the company with a string of deals.