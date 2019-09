FILE PHOTO: Charles Li, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, speaks at the Sandler O'Neill + Partners Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference in New York, U.S., June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing’s (HKEX) bid to take over the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) is about “thinking big” and not about cost savings, HKEX’s Chief Executive Charles Li said on Tuesday.

“Now is the time to think big, when the world is polarizing to the east and west, it is time to become global,” Li told the Sibos conference.

“Together we can unlock the last frontier.”