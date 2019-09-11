UK finance ministry to scrutinize Hong Kong Exchange $39 billion bid for LSE

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry has said it will scrutinize Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s attempted takeover of the London Stock Exchange, after the Asian bourse made a surprise $39 billion approach on Wednesday.

“The London Stock Exchange is a critically important part of the UK financial system, so as you would expect, the government and the regulators will be looking at the details closely,” a government spokesman said.

“We cannot comment further on commercial matters.”