Business News
September 11, 2019 / 3:50 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

UK finance ministry to scrutinize Hong Kong Exchange $39 billion bid for LSE

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry has said it will scrutinize Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s attempted takeover of the London Stock Exchange, after the Asian bourse made a surprise $39 billion approach on Wednesday.

“The London Stock Exchange is a critically important part of the UK financial system, so as you would expect, the government and the regulators will be looking at the details closely,” a government spokesman said.

“We cannot comment further on commercial matters.”

Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Huw Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
