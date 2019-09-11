LSE: A story of failed mega mergers

(Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388.HK) made an unsolicited $39 billion takeover bid for the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L), an offer contingent on the LSE ditching its planned acquisition of data company Refinitiv.

The offer is the latest attempt at an exchange mega-merger after multiple failures between LSE and Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) over the last 17 years.

The LSE’s share price, up more than 2,000% since it listed in 2001, reflects its frequent position as a bid target.

MARCH 2017

An attempted merger between Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and the London exchange was struck down by European regulators.

MARCH 2016

ICE (ICE.N) said here it might launch a rival bid to Deutsche Boerse's offer for LSE but shelved here those plans in May.

FEBRUARY 2016

Nearly 16 years after their first attempt to merge, LSE and Deutsche Boerse confirmed here they were holding detailed discussions on an all-share merger.

MAY 2014

LSE announced here talks to buy Russell Investments in a deal to expand its stock index business in the United States.

MARCH 2013

LSE acquired here a majority stake in LCH Clearnet and has built its holding since. Clearing houses offered investment opportunities as regulators cracked down on markets.

FEBRUARY 2011

LSE agreed a merger with TMX Group (X.TO), which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange. LSE's plans collapsed here in June 2011 in the face of a competing bid.

DECEMBER 2009

LSE bought here a majority stake in platform rival Turquoise, granting it immediate access to pan-European share trading.

JUNE 2007

LSE agrees here to buy its Italian counterpart for 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion), aiming to become "the world's capital market".

MARCH 2006

LSE rejects a $4.2 billion offer from Nasdaq (NDAQ.O). Bid turns hostile and Nasdaq’s approach falls through in February 2007.

DECEMBER 2005

Macquarie makes a formal cash offer for LSE valuing it at 1.5 billion pounds.

DECEMBER 2004

Deutsche Boerse offers 520 pence a share for LSE, valuing it at 1.3 billion pounds ($1.6 billion). Proposed offer is withdrawn in March 2005.

SEPTEMBER 2000

LSE abandons a planned merger with its German counterpart which was announced in May.

AUGUST 2000

The Stockholm Stock Exchange launches a hostile bid for the LSE.