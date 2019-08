FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Stock trading on the London Stock Exchange's (LSE.L) major stock indexes started at 0840 GMT on Friday, after a technical glitch delayed the start of trading on the FTSE 100 .FTSE and midcap .FTMC markets.

Trading normally starts at 0700 GMT.

(This story corrects to show trading normally starts at 0700 GMT, not 0800 GMT)