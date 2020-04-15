Coronavirus crimps LSE Group's first-quarter debt issuance volumes

FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group (LSE.L) posted a “marginal decline” in year-on-year debt issuance volumes in the first quarter on Wednesday, despite a flurry of public sector and investment grade activity in March as the coronavirus pandemic intensified.

The exchange group said a total of $110 billion has been raised by global issuers in 437 bond issuances, with deals struck by a range of corporate, sovereign and supranational entities.