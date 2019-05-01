London Stock Exchange's income up despite trading slowdown

FILE PHOTO: People walk past the London Stock Exchange Group offices in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

(Reuters) - London Stock Exchange reported higher quarterly income on Wednesday, as its clearing and information services businesses grew strongly against what it called a challenging market backdrop, but flagged a slowdown in equity markets.

Total income from continuing operations rose 5 percent to 546 million pounds ($712 million) in the quarter ended March 31, while total revenue was up 3 percent at 486 million pounds.

Analysts had expected total income of 549 million pounds, with total revenue of 491 million pounds according to company supplied estimates from 14 analysts.

“While equity markets were slower due to macroeconomic uncertainty, we have seen an improved listing environment in Q2,” Goldman Sachs veteran and LSE’s top boss David Schwimmer said in a statement.

The robust results come after Schwimmer, who took charge last August, announced a round of job cuts in March as the bourse prepares for Brexit after delivering annual results that met expectations.

Its clearing business LCH saw revenue rise 14 percent to 134 million pounds.

LSE’s capital markets division, which makes money from fees paid by companies listing on its markets and the trading of stocks and bonds, was the only weak spot, with revenue down 9 percent, mainly reflecting lower equity trading volumes.

Revenue from information services, which includes the FTSE index business, rose 6 percent.