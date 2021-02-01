Breakingviews - LSE’s big deal makes its fortunes data-dependent

A street cleaning operative walks past the London Stock Exchange Group building in the City of London financial district in London, Britain, March 9, 2020.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The London Stock Exchange Group’s future has become data-dependent. Following the bourse operator’s all-share takeover of Refinitiv, which closed on Friday, most of its revenue will come from charging for information rather than handling trades. Even so, investors aren’t fully buying the shift.

It’s a cliché to describe mergers as transformative, but in this case the epithet is appropriate. Swallowing the financial data provider will lift the LSE’s enterprise value to almost 60 billion pounds, using last June’s borrowing figures. That’s almost three times the value of the group’s equity and net debt when LSE boss David Schwimmer struck the deal 18 months ago, and reflects rising data company valuations. Revenue will more than double to almost 7 billion pounds, while its workforce of 5,500 will swell to more than 25,000. Refinitiv shareholders, including private equity group Blackstone and Thomson Reuters,, parent of Breakingviews, will end up with 37% of the company.

The LSE’s business is also barely recognisable. The company now derives more than two-thirds of its revenue from selling data, indexes and products that analyse financial information. Trading equities, bonds and foreign exchange brings in just 16%, while clearing and settling trades accounts for the rest. That should make the top line less sensitive to gyrations in financial markets: LSE reckons 70% of the enlarged group’s revenue comes from recurring subscriptions, after adjusting for last year’s sale of Borsa Italiana. Previously the figure was 36%.

Schwimmer’s next task is to boost revenue and profitability. The former Goldman Sachs banker is aiming for annual top line growth of between 5% and 7% in the next three years, and an EBITDA margin of 50%, up from a pro-forma 45% in the first six months of last year. Promised cost savings of 350 million pounds a year, equivalent to 12% of combined operating expenses in 2019, may prove conservative. The 4.3 billion euro Borsa Italiana sale, forced by European antitrust regulators, will help bring debt below 3 times EBITDA.

LSE shares are up more than 50% since the Refinitiv deal was announced. If revenue grows 5% a year and Schwimmer delivers his margin target, EBITDA in 2022 would be almost 4 billion pounds, according to Breakingviews calculations. That implies a multiple of 15 times LSE’s current enterprise value. Rival information providers Moody’s and FactSet Research Systems trade on between 19 times and 21 times, according to Berenberg analysts. To catch up, the progress will need to show up in LSE’s own financial data.