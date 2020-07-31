Italy's ruling 5-Star ask government to table bid for Borsa Italiana

ROME (Reuters) - Lawmakers from Italy’s ruling 5-Star party said they would ask the Rome government to table a bid for the Milan stock exchange after the London Stock Exchange (LSE) (LSE.L) said on Friday it may sell part or all of it.

LSE said it had begun “exploratory discussions” which could result in the sale of Borsa Italian or MTS, the Italian bourse’s bond trading platform, to help get its planned $27 billion takeover of data and analytics group Refinitiv approved in Europe.

“We have filed a resolution ... to get the government to take every initiative needed to arrange a competitive bid to bring back Borsa Italiana under domestic control and stave off any break-up of the group,” 5-Star lawmaker Davide Zanichelli said in a statement.