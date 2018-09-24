Activist hedge fund TCI cuts stake in London Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - Activist hedge fund TCI has cut its stake in London Stock Exchange Group Plc, less than a year after its push to oust the stock exchange’s chairman failed.

FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

TCI, founded by Chris Hohn and the third largest shareholder in LSE, has cut its stake to 1.79 percent from 5.05 percent, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

LSE shareholders voted by 79.07 to 20.93 percent at an extraordinary general meeting in December to defeat a resolution that aimed to ditch chairman Donald Brydon over the way he handled the departure of former CEO Xavier Rolet.

TCI called for the vote after accusing the board of forcing Rolet out.

TCI declined to comment on the reason for the reduction in its LSE stake.

LSE shares closed 2.20 percent lower at 46.63 pounds. The stock has risen around 23 percent this year and increased more than seven times in value over the past decade.