Luby's dining chain defeats board challenge from Bandera Partners

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Casual dining chain Luby’s Inc said on Friday that it had defeated a long-term shareholder’s bid for four board seats when investors sided with management and elected all nine of the company’s director nominees.

The support from investors for Luby’s ended the company’s battle with Bandera Partners, a New York-based hedge fund that owns roughly 10 percent of Luby’s shares and demanded more accountability and oversight by the board.

A week ago, Luby’s announced plans to invite two new independent directors to replace two sitting members and said it will choose a new chair, taking steps that may have swayed some investors to side with management instead of backing the activist, analysts said.

“We will welcome the input and views of Bandera Partners during our board refreshment process and will be seeking to engage further with them in the near-term,” Gasper Mir, III, Luby’s independent chair said in a statement.

Bandera Partners, run by co-founder Jeff Gramm, has owned Luby’s stock for more than a decade but his patience ran out last year when he mounted his first proxy contest to protest the company’s sinking share price and what he called “unfulfilled promises” and excessive executive and director compensation.

The company’s stock price has sunk 60 percent since early 2015 but it has rallied this year, gaining 51 percent since the start of January to trade at $1.96.

Investors backed management even after proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services and Egan-Jones recommended investors elect Gramm and his father, former U.S. Senator Phil Gramm to the board. Glass Lewis, another advisory firm, recommended that investors add Jeff Gramm.

ISS, which supported the Gramms, wrote “The incumbent board has overseen alarming underperformance over the past decade and deteriorating financials over the past five years.”