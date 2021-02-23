Lucid Motors CEO say it aims to launch Tesla Model 3 rival in 2024 or 2025

FILE PHOTO: Peter Rawlinson, Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Lucid Motors, speaks during the TechCrunch Disrupt event in New York City, U.S., May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Lucid Motors Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson told Reuters on Tuesday that the luxury electric car maker plans to launch a rival to Tesla Inc’s Model 3 in 2024 or 2025.

He also said it is early to make their own battery cells for now, adding that it has contracts with suppliers LG Chem and Samsung SDI.

The former Tesla engineer also said six automakers have reached out to him over the past month and expressed interest in its technology and potential cooperation.