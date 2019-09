FILE PHOTO: A logo is seen at a Luckin Coffee store in Beijing, China July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Luckin Coffee (LK.O) said on Thursday it has signed an agreement with European agricultural commodities house Louis Dreyfus Company to establish a joint venture to develop a juice business in China.

The business will focus on co-branded juices, and plans to build its own bottling plant, Luckin Coffee said in a news release.