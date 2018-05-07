Lufthansa to order 16 planes worth 2.1 billion euros

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said on Monday its supervisory board had approved orders for 16 new aircraft from Boeing Co (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA), with a combined list price of around 2.1 billion euros ($2.5 billion).

German airline Lufthansa sign is seen at the office building in Frankfurt, Germany March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The new planes include two Boeing 777-300ER long-haul jets for its SWISS subsidiary that are expected to enter service at the beginning of 2020, and two further Boeing 777F for Lufthansa Cargo.

The supervisory board also approved an order of up to 12 medium-range Airbus A320 planes - six with a new engine option and, depending on availability, another six with an existing engine option.

The aircraft are expected to be delivered through 2022 and should have no impact on Lufthansa’s 2019 investment plans, Lufthansa said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8382 euros)